Larry Lee Hein Sr., 80, of Georgetown, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 10, 2021. He was born Dec. 26, 1940, in Harrisburg, Pa., the son of the late Victor Hein and Mary (Welcomer) Hein.
He was married to his beloved wife Shirley (Grubic) Hein for 61 years.
He retired from Moyer Packing Company, located in Elizabethville, Pa., in 2002. After retiring, he had worked at Pot Nets Seaside as a security guard every summer for the past 17 years.
Hein loved spending time with his family and became fast friends with everyone he would meet. He was a member of the Zoar United Methodist Church in Millsboro, Del., for several years and a member of American Legion Post 28. He was loved and will be missed by all.
Surviving Hein are his wife, Shirley (Grubic) Hein; three children, Leslie Schmalz (and George), Larry L. Hein Jr. (and Patricia) and Victor Hein (and Melissa); six grandchildren, Lynn Gilbert (and Joe), Rebekah Hein, Rachel Bell (and Mason), Jacob Hein, Samantha Hein and Mason Hein; and two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Ian Gilbert.
Graveside services will be privately attended, held on Oct. 15, 2021, at Riverview Memorial Gardens in Halifax, Pa. The Rev. Harold D. Backus will officiate the service. The family requested that memorial donations may be made to his church: Zoar United Methodist Church, 24463 Gravel Hill Rd, Millsboro DE 19966. Hoover-Boyer Funeral Home Ltd., Millersburg, a Minnich Funeral location, is handling the arrangements. To sign the guestbook online, go to www.minnichfuneral.com.