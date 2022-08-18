Larry E. Smith, 86, of Ocean View, Del., and formerly of Royersford, Pa., husband of Nancy Smith, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Born in Spring City, Pa., he was the son of the late Harvey T. Smith and Ruth E. Smith.
After serving in the U.S. Army, Smith went to work for Diamond Glass until 1990. He then worked at various jobs throughout the years to keep himself busy until he fully retired in 2008.
Smith — known to his family and friends as Larry, Dad, Opa, Pop Pop, Uncle Larry, Smitty and Smith — enjoyed reading, doing puzzles and watching “Wheel of Fortune” and the Phillies. He found great joy in watching the birds in his yard and the acrobatics of the squirrels attempting to get to the seeds. He had a passion for gardening, and liked to stay busy organizing and fixing things in his garage. He thoroughly loved playing shuffleboard and shooting darts with his friends at the VFW Post 7234.
His wife Nancy’s cooking and baking were his favorites, and he was always the happiest when he was surrounded by family and friends, especially at the holidays. Larry and Nancy Smith would have celebrated 60 years of marriage on Nov. 10, 2022.
In addition to his parents, preceding Smith in death were three sisters, Ruth Hall, Myrtle Burkhart and Lois Machukas. Surviving him are his wife, Nancy; a son, Stephen Smith, husband of the late Angelika; a daughter, Melissa Dougherty, wife of Joseph; a granddaughter, Jordan Smith; and his grandson, Thomas Dougherty. He is also survived by extended family members including nieces, nephews, etc., all of whom he loved dearly.
Smith will be cremated and a celebration of his life will be held Sept. 24, 2022, from 1 to 4 p.m. at VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, Del. Those planning to attend are being asked to RSVP to Missy at doughertymelissa18@gmail.com by Sept. 15. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Smith’s name to: The VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View, DE, 19970. Donations will go to the Veterans Relief Fund, which Smith would love, being the generous man that he was. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.