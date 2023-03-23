Larry D. Harmon Matthews, 67, a resident of Atlantic Shores Rehabilitation & Health Care Center in Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023. He was born in Frankford, Del., to the late James Matthews and Cordelia Harmon.
He worked in the construction field. He liked to have a good time and work on cars, and loved R&B oldies. He was very social, and loved telling stories and talking.
Matthews is survived by three children: Gerard Williams of Dover, Del.; Darnell Hall (and Trina Dobraski) of Bridgeville, Del., and Rahiem Kellam, also of Bridgeville. He is also survived by a brother, James Harmon (and Lucille) of Seaford, Del.; two sisters, Cathy Matthews of Millsboro, Del., and Tammy Matthews of Georgetown, Del.; as well as 10 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends.
Services were be private. Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.