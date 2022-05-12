Kurt L. Sandberg, 55, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on April 7, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
He was a voracious reader who loved metalworking, fixing machinery and supporting his community in his work as a local mechanic. He enjoyed teaching others his craft and sharing his knowledge. He was most content when surrounded by his friends in Millsboro and found inspiration in selflessly helping others whenever he could. He loved being in nature and his pets. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Sandberg is survived by his parents, Glory Sandberg and Russell Sandberg; his siblings, Warren Sandberg, Jason Sandberg and Eden Venti; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family invited Sandberg’s Millsboro friends to join them in a celebration of his life on May 22, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at his most recent Millsboro home, on Gull Point Road.