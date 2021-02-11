Kristina L. “Kris” Perfetti, 48, passed away, with her family by her side, on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at TidalHealth Nanticoke hospital in Seaford, Del. She was born in East Stroudsburg, Pa., on Feb. 8, 1972, to Robert Perfetti and Linda Smith Perfetti, who survive her.
A lifelong educator, Perfetti had been employed by the State of Delaware as the principal at Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown for the past 11 years, serving as the assistant principal prior to that. Before joining Howard T. Ennis, she served as an assistant principal at Sussex Central High School from 2005 to 2007. She was also a special-education teacher in the Bethlehem (Pa.) Area School District from 1996 to 2003 and an assistant principal in the York (Pa.) School District from 2003 to 2005.
Perfetti had earned an undergraduate degree from East Stroudsburg University, with principal certification, and a master’s degree from The Pennsylvania State University. Perfetti had graduated from East Stroudsburg Area High School in 1990, where she excelled in athletics, including softball and field hockey.
She will be remembered for her infectious smile and engaging personality, as well as her advocacy efforts for students with disabilities. She impacted the lives of countless children and their families, and it was an honor for her to lead Howard T. Ennis.
In addition to her parents, Perfetti is survived by her son, Luce Michael Vincenti Perfetti of Millsboro, Del.; a sister, Heather Perfetti and her husband, Christopher Kroup, of Elkton, Md.; a brother, Mike Perfetti and his wife, Cat, of Slaughter Beach, Del.; her niece, Michaela Perfetti; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family members, friends and her team at Howard T. Ennis School.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del., if anyone would like to visit at a later date. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro. Memorial contributions may be made to Howard T. Ennis (HTE) School, attn. Suzanne Timmons; 20346 Ennis St.; Georgetown, DE 19947 (please include your driver license number on the check). Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.