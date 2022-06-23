Kristie Lynn Hottle-Kirkpatrick, 52, of Dagsboro, Del., and formerly of Bladensburg, Md., passed away suddenly on June 11, 2022, at Tidalhealth Nanticoke in Seaford, Del.
She will be remembered for her fun loving and vibrant personality. She was always the life of the party, especially if it was football nights — she loved her Dallas Cowboys.
She loved unconditionally and harder than anyone will know. Always willing to help someone in need.
Hottle-Kirkpatrick is survived by her partner, John Longnecker of Dagsboro, Del.; her parents, Gary T. Hottle, of Chesapeake, Md., and Helen Hottle-Cain of Harpers Farry, W.Va.; four children Eric Kibler, II of Georgetown, Delaware; Alicia Banks, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Lauren Hawkins of Dagsboro, and Kyle Kirkpatrick of Millsboro, Del.; six grandchildren, Skyelar, Sierra, Elijah, Savanna, Josiah and Harmoni; her sisters, Sandy Seiders of Frankford, Del., and Virginia Jackson of Harpers Ferry; her brother, Gary Hottle II of Mechanicsville, Md.; and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Hottle-Kirkpatrick’s life will be held June 22, 2022, at 3 p.m. at Mariners Bethel Church, 81 Central Ave., Ocean View, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.