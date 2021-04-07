Kristal L. Baker Littleton, 45, of Bishopville, Md., passed away at home Tuesday, March 30, 2021. She was born in Salisbury, Md., daughter of the late Kenneth L. and Wanda K. (Savage) Taylor.
She had been a beautician for many years with her mother at Wanda’s Hair Designs in Bishopville and continued after the death of her mother. She was a member of Wilson United Methodist Church and the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County.
She is survived by her husband, Steven A. Littleton; two sons, Chase K. Baker and Bryce C. Baker; a stepson, Christian McDaniel; a sister, Michelle L. Hudson and her husband, Wesley; nephews, Wesley Hudson Jr. and Cody Hudson; great-nieces, Kelly Hudson Toomey and Piper Hudson; her aunt, Louise Allison; and step-grandmother, Ginger Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elton and Sarah Savage and Bill and Frances Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., with visitation starting at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating. Inurnment will be in Bishopville (Md.) Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Autistic Children’s Support Group of Worcester County; P.O. Box 1332; Ocean Pines, MD 21811, or to Coastal Hospice; P.O. Box 1733; Salisbury, MD 21802. Condolences can be sent online at www.bishophastingsfh.com.