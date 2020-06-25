Kitty Burke Wilkin, 68, of Long Neck, Del., passed away and went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 21, 2020, after a lengthy and courageous battle with ALS. She was born July 30, 1951, to the late Luther Burke and Patricia (Wallace) Burke of Red Lion, Pa.
A 1969 graduate a Red Lion High School, she continued her education and became an office manager with Oral Surgeons, retiring from OAY after 26 years as an ophthalmic technician in York, Pa. She also co-chaired a food run in downtown York for 15 years, where she helped feed more than 9,000 souls.
Wilkin was a kind, giving and loving soul who enjoyed her family and friends, as well as cooking, sewing, gardening and sitting on her deck overlooking Rehoboth Bay, watching the birds and boats going by. Everyone who came in contact with Wilkin was greeted with her warm and engaging smile. She leaves a hole in many hearts.
She leaves behind her husband of 33 years and caregiver, John Wilkin; her loving daughter, Kari Lin Violet Wilkin; two brothers, Russ Burke and Shane Burke, and their wives; and her nieces and nephews.
A celebration-of-life service will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. in East Gate Church, 34806 Church Lane, in Long Neck, Del. A memorial will be held Saturday, July 11, at 1 p.m. at Mt. Pisgah U.M. Church in Hallam, Pa. Memorial contributions can be made with the ALS Association (www.als.org) in memory of Kitty’s Kat Walkers, her team for the yearly ALS Walk in Rehoboth Beach, or to East Gate Church; 34806 Church Ln.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.