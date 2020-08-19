Kirk W. Massey, 59, of Bishopville, Md., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Gilchrist Hospice Care in Columbia, Md. He was born in Salisbury, Md., son of the late Lionel and Helen (Gray) Massey.
He was raised in Ocean City, Md. Massey loved being outdoors and spending time with family. He never knew any strangers and was often referred to as the “Mayor” of Bishopville. The light in his life amongst all the darkness he faced was his caregiver and daughter, Billye Marie. Kirk was a loving father and friend to everyone. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is survived by a daughter, Billye M. Massey of Salisbury; a sister, Tami Massey of Selbyville, Del.; a niece, Morgan D. Davis; and several cousins.
A funeral service was held Aug. 18, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home in Selbyville, Del., with the Rev. Paul Sherwood officiating.
