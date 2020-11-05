Khalil S. Reid, 21, of Delmar, Del., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. He was born Oct. 27, 1998, in Seaford, Del.
Reid was a great father. His No. 1 best friend was his daughter, Ari. He was wrapped around her little finger. He was such a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. Reid loved his family very much. His smile would light up any room, with a laugh that would compel others to laugh. No matter the situation, he always found happiness.
Reid is survived by his parents, Cindy L. Cochran and Gregory Dominquez of Delmar, Del.; his wife, Dae’Jiahya Curtis of Laurel, Del.; his daughter, Ari’yah Lynel Curtis of Laurel; his maternal grandmother, Lillie Baker; a brother, Isaiah Reid; two sisters, Eleni Mollock (and Kyle Hearn) and Kayla Mills (and Mark Cox Jr.); cousins, Jordan Greene and Jada Baker; nephews, Dominic Mollock and Kyngston Reid; two nieces, Ki’mani Reid and RaeLynn Greene; and many aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
“Where do angels go when they die? Is there a heaven in the sky? Nobody knows.” — Jah Vinci
Services were to be private. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.