Kevin Matthew Hummel, 43, of Lewes, Del., passed away suddenly at his home on June 29, 2020. He was born April 23, 1977, to the late Thomas Allen Hummel and Patricia Ann Breedy Hummel in Reading, Pa.
He was an excellent chef, working at The Pond restaurant. He enjoyed cooking and loved motorcycles, but most of all was devoted to his children and his grandson. He loved playing pool, and was good at both disc golf and hacky sack.
Hummel is survived by his mother, Patrica Hummel; his two sons, Richard Hummel and his companion, Colleen, of Millsboro, and Thomas Hummel, of Lewes, Del.; his brother, Scott Hummel and his wife, Lisa, of Lewes, Del.; a grandchild, Clayton Hummel; and his special friend, Mike Triffilis.
A time for viewing and visitation is set for 1 p.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020, at the Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del. Guests must wear masks and practice social distancing, in accordance with the COVID-19 restrictions and the governor’s state-of-emergency protocols. Arrangements for interment and final disposition are private. Floral tributes are welcomed. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.