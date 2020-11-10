Kevin J. Smith, 59, of Harbeson, Del., passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at his home. He was born in Montreal, Canada, on Dec. 27, 1960, to David Smith and Donna (Walsh) Smith.
Smith proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1979 to 1982. Following his discharge from the military, Smith continued serving his community as a state police officer. He retired as a master corporal with the Delaware State Police in 2010, after 26 years of service.
He was an avid duck hunter, and enjoyed working in his yard and garden and collecting state police and hunting memorabilia.
Smith is survived by his wife of 33 years, Mary C. (McGinley) Smith; his father, David Smith; five children, Daniel J. Smith, Garrett M. Smith, Gregory T. Smith, Austin P. Smith and Amanda M. Smith; a brother, Cameron Smith; and two nephews, Nathan R. Smith and Brendan W. Smith.
A private interment will be held at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to Saint Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church; 1943 Craley Rd.; Windsor, PA 17366. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.