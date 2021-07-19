Kevin D. “Kernel” Norwood, departed this life after a short illness, at Delaware Hospice at Milford, Del., surrounded by his loving family.
Norwood attended Sussex Central High School, in the Class of 1977. He enjoyed the sport of wrestling and was a proud part of the wrestling team.
He was a hard worker and spent several years at King Cole Canary as a truck driver. In his later years, he worked as an equestrian, before he became disabled. He loved all animals and could often be seen feeding his livestock. He also took pride in doing yardwork and would paint anything “white.”
Norwood was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick “Bozzy” Norwood Sr.” and Mildred Hitchens-Norwood; a sister, Suprenia Griffin; and a brother, Frederick “Porky” Norwood Jr. He leaves to cherish his memory a son, Kevin Hayes of Seaford, Del.; his brothers Richard L. Norwood (and Velma) of Millsboro, Del., William Norwood (and Conda) of Bridgeville, Del., and Eldred Norwood, also of Bridgeville; his sisters Vanessa Rickards of Bridgeville, Selena Ross (and Albert), also of Bridgeville, and Montoya “Baby Girl” Palmer (and Smitty) of Millsboro. He also leaves to cherish his memory a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He proclaimed he was their “favorite uncle.” He was known as “Uncle Crazy,” “Uncle Bad Back” and “Uncle Kern, Kern.”
His favorite mottos were: “I did it my way; I’ve worked in my day; What I do wrong now; it’s none of my concern and I fear no man.”
A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 11 a.m. to noon for viewing and visitation. The Rev. Janice Herman of Friendship United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will be private, at Indian Mission United Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requested donations to Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 DuPont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947, in loving memory of Kevin Norwood. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.