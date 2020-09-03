Kevin D. Clancy, 61, of Renovo, Pa., passed away suddenly on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del. He was born on April 15, 1959, in New York, N.Y., son of Robert N. Clancy and the late Catherine M. (Roche) Clancy.
He graduated from Conestoga High School in Wayne, Pa., and then honorably served in the U.S. Navy. He attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston, where he earned a degree in counseling. He was on staff at Lebanon Valley Youth for Christ, where he ran the elementary school program for inner-city youth.
Clancy also owned and operated the American Chimney & Liners in Boston. He enjoyed hiking, mountain biking, swimming in the ocean and all things outdoors. He loved to preach, minister and help all that he could. He adored working with kids and above all cherished time spent with his kids and grandkids, who were the apples of his eyes.
In addition to his mother, Clancy was preceded in death by his brother, Richard “Rick” Clancy. In addition to his father, he is survived by his sons, Jason P. Clancy and his wife, Kelly, of Harrisburg, Pa., Daniel M. Clancy and his wife, Lauren, of Murrieta, Calif., and Ben J. Clancy of Las Vegas, Nev.; his sister, Julie Stephens and her husband, Sam, of Lubbock, Texas; and his grandchildren, Cameron, Simon, Natalie, Violet, Emma and Hunter.
A viewing was held Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Lewes, Del. Funeral services were held Aug. 28 at Calvary Chapel Lebanon, Lebanon, Pa., with interment at the Calvary Cemetery, Conshohocken, Pa. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.