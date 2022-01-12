Kerry D. McAllister, 75, formerly of West Reading, Pa., died at his home in Millsboro, Del., on Jan. 2, 2022, with his wife of 44 years, Belinda (Janssen) McAllister, and his beloved dog, Mooie, by his side. He was born in Reading, Pa., but grew up in Lewes and Middletown, Del.
McAllister’s family moved back to Pennsylvania, where he graduated from Wilson High School. He was a production foreman for CarTech for 24 years, after which he owned and operated Sports Coverage in Shillington, Pa. He and his wife retired to Delaware, where he worked part-time for Advanced Auto.
He greeted everyone with a smile and loved making people laugh. He loved spending time with family and friends, and enjoyed dancing, camping, trivia, traveling, and more recently, fishing and boating.
McAllister was preceded in death by his father and mother, Lindy J. McAllister and Elaine (Dillon) McAllister, and a sister, Bonnie McAllister. He is survived by three sons, Mark R. (and Jessica) McAllister of Sinking Spring, Pa., John G. (and Melissa) Phillips of Wyomissing, Pa., and Rodney J. McAllister of Columbia, S.C. He is also survived by two sisters, Kim (and Gary) Kehs of Mohrsville, Pa., and Lani (and Rickie) Freymoyer of Shoemakersville, Pa., and six grandchildren.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.