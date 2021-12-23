Kenneth Thomas Coffin, 60, of Dagsboro, DE, passed Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Md. Born on Dec. 22, 1960, in Salisbury, he was the son of the late Robert T. and Kathleen J. (Hall) Coffin.
He had been employed with Brasure Pest Control for 39 years.
He is survived by his beloved wife: Wendy J. Coffin; a son, Michael Kenneth Coffin; a sister, Patricia Sheppard; a brother, David Coffin; nephews, Matthew Coffin and Andy Sheppard; and his faithful companion Jack. He will be deeply missed by his family and all that knew him.
There will be a Celebration of Life gathering for Mr. Coffin announced in the future. Final care for Mr. Coffin has been entrusted Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Clarksville Chapel, 34874 Atlantic Avenue, Ocean View, Del.
