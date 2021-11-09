Kenneth Ray Stuck, 69, of Georgetown, Del, and formerly of Lewistown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Oct. 30, 2021, at the Delaware Hospice Center in Milford, Del., surrounded by his loving family, after a 16-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Nov. 19, 1951, to the late Clair Stuck Sr. and Flora (Clouser) Stuck.
He was an avid golfer; enjoyed fishing/boating, Philadelphia Flyers hockey (especially their mascot, Gritty), Penn State and Baltimore Ravens football; baking his incredibly delicious apple dumplings; playing with the family’s three dogs, Daisy, Bella and Weeza; and spending time with family and friends. He will be missed terribly by all who knew him.
Stuck was preceded in death by both parents; a sister, Cathie (Stuck) Alexander; and a brother, Clair Stuck Jr. He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Jodi (Barger) Stuck; sons, Kenneth Stuck and Douglas Stuck, both of Severn, Md., Timothy (and Rachel) Barger of Lancaster, Pa., and Adam Stuck and Daniel Stuck, both of Georgetown, Del.; a granddaughter, Jessica Barger of Georgetown, Del., a sister, Gloria (and Larry) Shank of Strodes Mills, Pa.; a brother, Charles (and Jane) Stuck of Lewistown, Pa., and a brother-in-law, Michael Alexander of Burnham, Pa.
At Stuck’s request, no services will be held. Cremation was to be at Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Services, Berlin, Md. A celebration of Stuck’s life will be held in Lewistown, Pa., at a later date. Details are to be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Stuck’s name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PANCAN) https://www.pancan.org/. Arrangements were in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation & Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Avenue, Berlin, Md. To send condolences to the family, visit www.easternshorecremation.com.