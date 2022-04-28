Kenneth L. Swift, 74, of Lewes, Del., formerly of Wilmington, Del., passed away on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Wilmington, Del., on May 16, 1947, son of the late John and Emily (Higley) Swift and is the youngest of eight children. He was a 1965 graduate of Wilmington High School, where he played football and had the honor of playing in Delaware’s 10th Annual Blue Gold game. From a young age, he learned the skill of masonry while working with his family and retired as a mason nearly five decades later. His masonry skill played a defining role on how he would serve his country during the Vietnam War.
He served in the Vietnam War from 1967 to 1968 in the United States Army 27th Engineer Battalion (Combat). His unit carried out an extensive program of base camp development, heavy construction and combat engineer support for military forces throughout the entire II Field Force Vietnam area.
His true love was fishing. He grew up freshwater fishing with his father and siblings on most of the ponds up and down the state. Settling in Lewes, Del., was a dream come true. It allowed him to find his ultimate peace while surf fishing on the beaches of Cape Henlopen. His passion and knowledge of fishing was a gift and will be cherished by generations of family and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Bernice Swift, Nadine “Dean” Trader, and Barbara “Cookie” Steward; brothers Samuel “Sonny” Swift and John “Jack” Swift Jr.
He is survived by his sister, Delores “Dot” Fowler, brother Donald Swift and many nieces and nephews.
The Swift family would like to thank Laura McDowell, Beth McDowell and his extended surf-fishing family for all their care and support during his times of need.
A memorial service will be held at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery 26669 Patriots Way Millsboro, DE 19966 at 11 a.m. on May 20, 2022.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com