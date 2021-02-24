Kenneth Elisha “Ken” Bunting, 86, passed away at home on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021. Also called “Professor” by many friends and neighbors, was born at his maternal grandparents’ home in Bishopville, Md., on Dec. 2, 1934. He was Episcopalian.
Bunting grew up on a farm a mile from town and graduated in 1952 from Buckingham High School in Berlin, Md. He attended Washington College in Chestertown, Md., on scholarships, earning a bachelor’s degree in 1956. After a year of study at Johns Hopkins University, he was awarded a teaching assistantship at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, where he earned a doctorate in romance languages.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, honorably discharged after six years, with the rank of sergeant. In 1964, he began teaching foreign languages at West Georgia College in Carrolton, Ga., resigning after 16 years to return to his farm fulltime in the community of Veal. He worked for eight years as a technician in the engineering department of the City of Carrolton, but his first love was always farming, which he continued as long as his worldly body had strength.
Bunting was preceded in death by his parents, Elisha and Helen Hudson Bunting; a brother, Donald; and his godsons, Craig Popwell and David Caldwell. He is survived by his sister, Betty Hudson and her husband, Randolph, of Newark, Md.; a brother, Gerald Bunting and his wife, Paula, of Berlin, Md.; a sister, Linda Bunting and husband, Gardner, of Fenwick Island, Del.; a foster daughter, Tammy White and her husband, John, of Bowdon, Ga.; and his nieces and nephews.
There will be a memorial service Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Rainwater Funeral Home in Bowdon, Ga., officiated by the Rev. Jeff Jackson of St. Margaret’s Episcopal Church. The service can be viewed online at the funeral home’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/rainwater.funeralhome). In accordance with his wishes, his body was cremated and his ashes will be interred at a private graveside service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, he requested that memorial donations be made to Friends of Bishopville Cemetery; P.O. Box 62; Bishopville, MD 21818.