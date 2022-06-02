Kenneth C. “Kenny” Riddle, 61, of Millsboro, Del., went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born in Seaford, Del., on Sept. 20, 1960, son of the late John Wayne Riddle and the late Nesia Faye (Littleton) Riddle.
He graduated from the Howard T. Ennis School in Georgetown and at the time of his death was working for KSI. He loved going to the Delaware State Fair and visiting Chincoteague with his family. He also loved everything Disney, and he enjoyed collecting stuffed animals.
Riddle is survived by his two brothers, Mark Riddle and Billy Riddle; his guardians, Allen and Joan Riddle, also of Millsboro; a special cousin, Gerald Riddle, and his wife, Brenda, of Delmar, Del.; and a host of other family members.
The family thanked the staff of Riddle’s group home and Delaware Mentor for their love and care that has been shown to Kenny and his brothers.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at the Frankford Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 43 Thatcher St., Frankford, Del., where friends and family may gather after 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Dagsboro Redmen Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Riddle’s name to Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, 61 Corporate Circle, New Castle, DE 19720. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.