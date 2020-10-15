Kenneth Bailey, 65, of Millsboro, Del., was born on April 11, 1955. He departed this world on Oct. 4, 2020. To some he was known as “Kenny” or “Bailey.”
He leaves behind three children, five siblings, a host of friends and family members, and his special companion.
A funeral service was held Oct. 10, 2020, at St. John 2nd Baptist Church, Millsboro, Del., with interment in the adjoining church cemetery. The family thanked everyone for their prayers and words of comfort.
Arrangements were by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.