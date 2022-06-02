Kelly A. Leifert, 40, daughter of Kenneth R. (and Linda) Leifert Sr. and Vivian A. Leifert, was born on April 29, 1982, in Denver, Colo. She departed this life on May 24, 2022, in Seaford, Del.
Leifert was educated through the Seaford School District. After graduating from Seaford High School, she was employed and served for several years in the restaurant industry.
She was a loving mother and enjoyed spending time with her friends. In her later years, she developed and maintained a personal relationship with the Lord, cherishing Bible quotes and scriptures of faith.
In addition to her parents, Leifert leaves to mourn her a son, Keith (and Alexa) Mercie; two daughters, Ava Marie Wilmer and Raelyn Sky Leifert; two brothers, Ronnie (and Nicole) Leifert and Kenneth R. Leifert Jr.; two sisters, Kendora (and John) Dieudonne and Revella Leifert; a grandson, Carter Mercie; a devoted niece and nephew, Katelyn Renee Leifert and Elijah Blake; close friends Mary Figs, Ivy Jackson and Melissa Bradley; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family members and friends.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del. A graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Millsboro Cemetery. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.