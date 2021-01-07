Kelley Lynn Dukes, 54, of Millsboro, Del., passed away suddenly and into the loving arms of God after a short illness, on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. She was born in Milford, Del., to Wayne Dukes and Linda Messick Dukes on Aug. 20, 1966.
She graduated from Indian River High School in 1984 and then went on to earn degrees from Golden-Beacom College and Wilmington College. She worked in the banking industry. Her career began at the Baltimore Trust Bank, and for the last 20 years, she had worked for County Bank in Rehoboth Beach, Del.
Dukes was a member of Hickory Hill U.M. Church, where she served on the Finance Committee, Worship Committee and the Administrative Board. She enjoyed vacations in Disney World, Clearwater Beach, Fla., Lancaster and Philadelphia, Pa., and Williamsburg, Va. She loved sunrises and sunsets, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Dallas Cowboys. Dukes was a wonderful daughter and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Dukes was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Granville and Kathleen Messick, and paternal grandparents, Arvil and Pauline Dukes, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her parents, Wayne and Linda Dukes of Millsboro; an uncle, Garland Messick and his wife, Brenda; cousins, Julie Verbanic and her husband, Stephen, Pam Shockley and her husband, Jeffrey, G.G. Messick II and his wife, Kristina, and Emily Pettyjohn and her husband, Dave; her best friends, Kathy and Jeff Revel, and their sons, whom she considered as nephews, Chris and his wife, Kasey, and Justin; more friends, Sonja and Robert Ames, Keetie and Jeff Hopkins, and Leolga and Dallas Wright, and their families; her great aunts, Catherine Justice, and Pauline Clogg and her husband, Ronald; and many extended family members and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial donations to Hickory Hill U.M. Church c/o Roy Rogers; 28209 Walt Carmean Ln.; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.