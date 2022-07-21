Keith Nathaniel Bagwell, 58, of Milton, Del., passed away at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., on Friday, July 1, 2022. He was born in Accomack County, Va., to the late William T. Bagwell and Vivian O. Bailey Bagwell.
He was employed by Allen’s Poultry Plant in Hurlock, Md., until becoming disabled. He was a member of St. John Second Baptist Church in Millsboro, Del. In his free time, he enjoyed travelling by car, and riding around — especially visiting the Eastern Shore of Virginia. He could be described as the life of the party, a happy-go-lucky people person, who loved to laugh and joke around, but he would also tell you like it was; he did not sugarcoat. He was a wonderful father, brother, pop pop, uncle and friend who will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bagwell was preceded in death by three siblings Peggy Bagwell, Robert Bagwell and William Bagwell. He is survived by two sons, Keith Eley (and Toishaun) of Milton, Del., and Tyshia Partlow of Wilmington, Del. He has three sisters, Marion Bagwell of Laurel, Del., Vivian Bagwell of Laurel, Del., Brinda Bailey of Bridgeville, Del.; and a brother Jerome Bailey (and Tonisha) of Cambridge, Md.; two aunts, Annie Jeanette Bailey of Millsboro, Del., and Rose Pryon of Virginia; an uncle, Henry Bailey of Smyrna; and a sister-in-law, Deborah Bagwell of Millsboro, Del. He also leaves behind five grandchildren, Vynaiza, Lavay, Tyshia Jr., Tyshay Jr., and Keith Jr.; as well as two great-grandsons, Jahmez and Dishere. He is also survived by three special friends, Stanley, Terrry and Mel; as well as extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at St. John’s Second Baptist Church, 26602 Mt. Joy Rd, Millsboro, Del. Interment will be private. Arrangements were being provided by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.