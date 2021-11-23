Kaylee Nicole Carey, 20, of Wilmington, Del., and formerly of Lewes, Del., passed away suddenly on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Christiana Care Hospital in Newark, Del. She was born in Milford, Del., on April 27, 2001, and lived the majority of her life in the Lewes area.
She attended Cape Henlopen High School, where she played soccer, was a cheerleader and played in the band. She loved to go camping and on boat rides, and was devoted to her friends and family. Her smile was so big that she usually lit up the room and was deemed a social butterfly with a quick wit.
Carey was preceded in death by a brother, Avery Santiago. She is survived by her mother, Heather M. Carey of Wilmington, Del.; maternal grandfather, Bill Carey, and his wife, Lori, of Lewes, Del.; maternal grandmother, LouAnn Insley, and her husband, Joe, of Frederica, Del.; two brothers, Nathan Carey of Frederica, Del., and Cameron Laws of Wilmington, Del.; several aunts, uncles and cousins, and countless friends.
A celebration of Carey’s life will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where friends and family may call after 3 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.