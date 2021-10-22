Kay Massey Okino, 50, of Millsboro, died Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at her home. She had previously lived in Southern Chester County, Pa. and Frederick, Md.
Born in West Chester, PA she was the daughter of Ronald L. (deceased) and Sheila K (Curry) Massey of Millsboro, Del.
She was a graduate of the Center for Arts and Technology Practical Nursing Program in Coatesville, Pa. She enjoyed caring for her patients and talking to people. She also loved all things Winnie the Pooh. She was never happier than when she was spending time with her son during their summers in Millsboro. They loved to swim at the community pool, beach, and ride the golf cart. She always loved to spoil her nieces and nephews and found great joy in giving them little gifts.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by the love of her life, Richard “Flash” Gordon Foster; her son, Jacob Okino; two sisters, Kelly Stanton and Karen Geesey; three nieces and three nephews; five great-nieces and nephews She was predeceased in death by her father, Ronald L. Massey, her brother Kenneth R. Massey, and her nephew, Joshua R. Ward.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.