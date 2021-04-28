Kay E. “Katie” Wockenfuss Parker, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare in Lewes, Del., surrounded by her loving family and friends. She was born Sept. 12, 1946, in Wilmington, Del., to the late Bernard Wockenfuss and Beatrice (Wallace) Wockenfuss.
She was a customer-service representative at Fried’s Printing/Atlantic Litho for more than 30 years. She had a sense of humor that would brighten anyone’s day. She showed unconditional love, caring and kindness to everyone around her.
In addition to her parents, Parker was preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Bobby Parker; sisters, Judy Lundy and Suzi Stevenson; and stepbrother, Keith Cordes. Parker is survived by her son, Troy M. Truitt and his wife, Heather, of Millsboro; stepson, Bart Parker and his wife, Susan, also of Millsboro; three grandchildren, Chase Banning, Tori Banning and Whitney Parker; a sister, Betsy Spence and her husband, Gary, of Michigan; three stepbrothers, Kurt Cordes of Washington, Craig Cordes of Utah and Carl Cordes of Hawaii; her best friend, Sheila Worell and her husband, Raymond, of Pennsylvania; four “granddogs,” Riley, Cooper, Chester and Beaul; and several nieces and nephews.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Road, Millsboro, Del., where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Millsboro Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social-distancing protocols will be observed, and masks must be worn by anyone participating in any aspect of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org) or to a local dog rescue of the giver’s choice. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.