Kathy Marie Streett, 68, of Lewes, Del., departed this life on the morning of Friday, June 9, 2023. She was born July 23, 1954, to Howard J. Wright and Wilda A. Wright. She will be missed by a host of family members and friends.
Streett graduated from Cape Henlopen High School and attended Delaware Technical Community College. She retired from work as a financial secretary with the Cape Henlopen School District in 2022.
She was known for being a detail-oriented and systematic problem-solver. She loved to supervise any project and tell you how you could improve upon it. Her sharp wit was characteristic of the Wright bloodline. Her favorite pastime was shopping at the local stores for bargains to brag about.
Like her parents, she took pride in making her yard an oasis — there was never a lack of flowers. Her son-in-law and daughter had their own personal security system, as they would receive a call within moments if anything or anyone looked out of place across the street, including wildlife. Christmas was her favorite holiday, and she went above and beyond to celebrate it. This included a healthy competition of “who would get their tree up first” with the house across the street. She and her husband, Melvyn, loved helping in the nursery at Dagsboro Church of God. They were both faithful to help with fundraisers for the Boys & Girls Club located at the church as well.
Streett was preceded in death by her father, Howard J. Wright Sr.; her mother, Wilda A Wright; and a grandson, Malakai Z. Jones. She is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years, Melvyn T. Streett of Lewes; her daughter, Shelly (and Arthur) Jones of Lewes; her son, Eric Streett of Millsboro; her grandchildren Austin Jones, Caleb Jones, Kayleigh Paolillo and Kealen Streett; her brothers Howard J. (and Daisey) Wright Jr., Danny (and Debbie) Wright and Ronney (and Donna) Wright; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration-of-life service will be held at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., on Thursday, June 15, at noon. The viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service. Burial will be held immediately following the service, at Indian Mission United Methodist Church 22701 Indian Mission Road, Harbeson, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.