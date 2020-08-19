Kathryn M. Tingle, 96, of Selbyville, Del., passed away at home on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. She was born in Bishop, Md., daughter of the late John and Lillie (Holloway) McCabe.
She graduated from Buckingham High School in 1940. Tingle was a retired bookkeeper for Mumford’s Sheet Metal Works, Jim McCabe Accounting and Curt Mumford Accounting, and she was co-owner of Tingle’s Acres Mobile Home Park.
She was a member of Salem United Methodist Church, where she was in charge of the alter flowers for over 50 years, past president of the Friendship Circle, treasurer of the Fellowship Sunday School Class, a member of the Selbyville Community Club and a founding member of VFW Post 7234 Auxiliary in Ocean View, Del.
She is survived by her son, Eddy M. Tingle of Selbyville; her daughter, Kathy T. Harcum and her husband, Dennis, of Seaford, Del.; her granddaughter, Katie Harcum of Lynchburg, Va.; and her special longtime dog companion, Bubba.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward M. Tingle, in 1992, and three brothers and their wives, Bill and Madelyn McCabe, Preston and Florence McCabe, Jim and Eunice McCabe.
The family gives a special thanks to her longtime companion and caregiver, Shonda Fisher; and Griswold caregivers, Belinda, Carla, Emily, the rest of the crew and Tomeka.
A funeral service was held Aug. 19, 2020, at Bishop-Hastings Funeral Home, with burial at Red Men's Cemetery, both in Selbyville, Del.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mason Dixon VFW Post 7234; 29265 Marshy Hope Way; Ocean View, DE 19970, or to Salem U.M. Church; P.O. Box 410; Selbyville, DE 19975.
