Kathryn L. Atkins, 89, of Millsboro, Del., passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family, on Monday, March 15, 2021. She was born April 13, 1931, in Frankford, Del., daughter of the late Carl Morgan and the late Leona (Gray) Morgan.
She retired from work as a laundry worker at the Stockley Center, with 34 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, working in her yard and listening to music.
Atkins was preceded in death by her husband, George Ross Atkins, who passed away in 1986. She is survived by her two daughters, Bonnie Atkins and Wanda Calvert of Millsboro; two granddaughters, Angel Mercado and her husband, Chris, of Long Neck, Del., and Andrea Calvert and her fiancé, Garrie Morris, of Boiling Springs, S.C.; two great-grandchildren, Amanda Adams and her fiancé, Isaiah, of Long Neck, and Eddie Adams, also of Long Neck; four great-great grandchildren, Jaden and Amara Florestal of Long Neck, Novah Brisco, also of Long Neck, and Serenity Adams of Laurel, Del.; and her brother, David Morgan and his wife, Louise, of Millsboro, Del.
A viewing and service were held March 20, 2021, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, Millsboro, Del. Interment followed at Millsboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to VITAS Hospice; 30265 Commerce Dr.; Millsboro DE 19966. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.