Kathleen Mae Shockley, 83, of Frankford, Del., passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at home. She was born on Oct. 28, 1938, in Laurel, Del., to the late Elmer Donovan and Margaret Ryan Donovan.
Shockley retired from work for the State of Delaware, having worked at the Stockley Center as an attendant. Her husband, Martin, was a weighmaster for Townsends, and she was his bookkeeper. She enjoyed music, singing, watching the birds, flower gardening, shopping trips, eating out and, most of all, spending time with her family. Her No. 1 priority was her family. She had a wonderful quality: she always looked for the good in someone. She was a quiet, kind, considerate and loving mother, mom mom, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Shockley was also preceded in death by her husband, Martin Shockley, in 2002; a grandson, Thomas Cannon, in 2015; a daughter, Brenda Cannon, in 2020; and a son, Jeffrey Shockley, on Feb. 20, 2022; as well as five siblings, Betty Toomey, Thomas Donovan, Wanda Kozik, Debbie Donovan and Margaret Taylor. She is survived by three daughters, Sandy Daisey (and Phil) of Georgetown, Del.; Lois Shockley (and John Cappell) of Berlin, Md., and Lynda Baull (and Mark) of Frankford, Del.; and a brother, Bobby Donovan (and Mary) of Bridgeville, Del. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Matthew Brandner, Jennifer Dunham, Heather Shockley, Jeffrey Shockley Jr., Joey Shanahan, Jessica Shanahan, Mark Baull Sr. and Mathew Baull; as well as 17 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by extended family members and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington St., Millsboro, Del., where friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. for viewing and visitation. Interment will follow at Roxana Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband. The Rev. Paris Sexton will officiate. Letters of condolence may be emailed via www.watsonfh.com.