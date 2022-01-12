Kathleen M. “Kay” Zierold, 55, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Fair Haven, N.J., passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at her home. She was born in Red Bank, N.J., on Nov. 16, 1966, daughter of A. Warren Corson and Dolores (Nowicki) Corson.
Zierold received her bachelor’s degree in social work from St. Elizabeth University in Morristown, N.J. She had a larger-than-life personality and was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone. She was currently working for Connections in Millsboro, Del., as a drug and alcohol counselor, and was also involved the Sussex County Pregnancy Center in counseling. She invested in her clients and would do anything to help them succeed in overcoming their addictions.
She enjoyed going to the beach, and loved animals and baking. She will be remembered for her quick wit, great sense of humor and her one-liners. She loved people and always put others before herself, and she had the habit of giving a nickname to her loved ones and her beloved pets.
Zierold was preceded in death by her father, A. Warren Corson. She is survived by her mother, Dolores Corson of Lewes, Del.; a son, Noah W. Zierold of Long Beach Township, N.J.; three siblings, Karen Sandor of Laurel, Md., Kristine Arway of Millsboro, Del., and Warren Corson and his wife, Chona, of Bristow, Va.; a godson, Zachary Grier of Sykesville, Md.; and several nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
A time of visitation will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 32013 Long Neck Rd., Millsboro, Del., where a prayer service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be held privately, at Conley’s Cemetery in Lewes, Del. A celebration of her life will also be held in the late spring or early summer. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Zierold’s name to an organization that she loved, the Brandywine Valley SPCA, 22918 Dupont Blvd., Georgetown, DE 19947. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.