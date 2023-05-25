Kathleen Helen “Cass” Demetrakis, 87, of Westminster, Md., and formerly a resident of Ocean City, Md., for more than 20 years, passed away on Monday, May 15, 2023, at her son’s home. Born Oct. 16, 1935, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Frank Lina Sr. and Helen (Bauman) Lina. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas Peter Demetrakis.
Demetrakis was a graduate of Patterson High School. She loved living in Ocean City and worked at the Ocean City Convention Center as a visitor guide, until her retirement. She enjoyed dancing and socializing with her many beloved friends, and spending time at the beach. She adored her grandchildren and was the best “Mom Mom” to them.
In addition to her parents and husband, Demetrakis was preceded in death by her brothers Frank Lina Jr. and Robert Lina; brother-in-law James Demetrakis; and sister-in-law Theresa Lina. Surviving her are sons and daughters-in-law, Thomas and Laurie Demetrakis of Selbyville, Del., and Scott and Lori Demetrakis of Westminster; grandchildren and their spouses, Chris and Jenn Demetrakis, Michael and Kasey Demetrakis, Sean and Shannon Demetrakis, Leah Demetrakis and fiancé Jerrell Coles, Sara and Brian Martin, Alex and Ally Demetrakis, Ben and Hannah Demetrakis, Travis and Lauren Granger, Lindsey Granger and fiancé Coty Stokes, Kelsey and Will Barbagallo; great-grandchildren Ayden, Ava, Andrew, Cooper, Brookelyn, Ace, Madden, Charlotte, Ellie, Joanna, Savannah, Brinlee, Dominic, Parker, Bennett, Kayla, Penelope, Travis Jr.; two more great-grandchildren on the way; sisters-in-law Elizabeth Lina and Evangeline Demetrakis; many nieces and nephews; and her partner, Howard Kline.
The family will welcome friends on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from noon to 1 p.m. at Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster, Md. A celebration-of-life service will begin at 1 p.m. For those unable to attend, the service will be livestreamed on www.prittsfuneralhome.com, and may be viewed by selecting the Watch Livestream button on the homepage a few minutes prior to the start of the service. Interment will be at a later date in St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to BridgingLife Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.