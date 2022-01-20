Kathleen F. “Kathy” Walbeck Jackson, 77, of Georgetown, Del., passed away from this life on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, leaving family and many friends to mourn. She was born June 25, 1944, in Blairsville, Pa. She moved to Texarkana, Ark., with her family as a young child, and resided there until 2004, when she moved to Georgetown, where she resided until her death.
Jackson was preceded in death by her parents, James Walbeck and Katherine (Kyle) Walbeck Giles; two brothers, James “Jim” Walbeck and Robert “Bob” Walbeck; four sisters, Martha “Jane” Williams, Delores “JoAnne” Silvestri, Carol Hanson and her twin, Charlene Walbeck, who died as an infant; and by a son-in-law, Kenneth Wilson. She is survived by three daughters, Stacey Tefteller Howard of Fouke, Ark., Rebecca “Becky” Tefteller Wilson of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Sheryl “Sherry” Tefteller Merson and Ronald “Ronny” Merson of Georgetown; 10 grandchildren, Ashley Wiley, Andrew Wiley, Reese Howard, Bryce Howard, Landon Haire, Kenson Wilson (and his wife, Ashley), Logan Wilson (and his wife, Valerie), Allison Wilson Huerta (and her husband, Drew), Caden Wilson and Warren Merson; and five great-grandchildren Nevaeh Wiley, Braden Howard, Addilyn Howard, Paris Wilson and Gracelynn Wilson. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Louise Walbeck; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were to be Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, at Watson Funeral Home in Millsboro, Del., with Brother Kenson Wilson officiating. Burial was to be at Woodlawn Memorial Park.