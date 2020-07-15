Kathleen Elizabeth Costango, 58, of Delmar, Del., originally from West Chester, Pa., passed away at her home on July 11, 2020. She was born Sept. 7, 1961, to the late Edward L. Brewer and Elizabeth B. Brewer.
She graduated from Glasgow High School and attended Hodgson Vocational School in Glasgow, Del. She loved her family most of all, including her children and grandchildren. Costango was a very social and loving person who would do anything to help anyone and was a devoted pet owner to her dachshund, Sophie. Costango attended St. Stephens United Methodist Church in Delmar, Del.
In addition to her mother, Costango is survived by two children, Michael Thomas Davis and his companion, Rhiannon Showell, of Millsboro, Del., and Amanda Harmon and her husband, Jason, of Bel Air, Md.; a sister, Beverly Marta and her husband, Anthony, of Millsboro; a brother, John Brewer and his wife, Janet, of Smyrna, Del.; two granddaughters, Persephone Davis and Ryleigh Mitchell; and her extended family members and friends.
The viewing will start at 7 p.m., with memorial service at 8 p.m., on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Watson Funeral Home, 211 S. Washington Street, Millsboro, Del. Due to the state-of-emergency and COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required. Seating will be limited during the funeral service, but no limit during visitation for those coming and going. Interment arrangements were private. The Rev. Dr. James Van Der Wall will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. Stephen’s United Methodist Church in Delmar, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.