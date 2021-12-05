Kathleen Ann Bush, 73, of Millsboro, Del. passed away in the care of Cadia Renaissance Center on Nov. 24, 2021. She was born on Jan. 11, 1948, in Salisbury, Md., to the late Edward F. Harrison and Joyce Harrington Harrison.
She married her sweetheart, George L. Bush Jr. in 1967, and together they raised two children. She was retired from the Indian River School District, having worked in the cafeteria at Millsboro Elementary School. She was a member of DNSA.
She was an active member of the Community Church of Oak Orchard and loved helping others. She simply had a heart of gold. One of her projects was doing the shopping for elderly members of her community during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was very devoted to her family. One of her hobbies was flower arranging, and at Christmas she had trees in every room. She took exceptional pride in her decorations for Christmas.
In addition to her parents, Bush was preceded in death by a brother, Edward F. Harrison III, and by a granddaughter, Haley Kelley. She is survived by her husband, George, and two children, George Murphy Bush (and Tammy) of Marshallton, Del., and Ann Marie Kelley (and Joseph) of Harrington, Del. Also surviving Bush are a sister, June Walls of Wilmington, Del.; a brother, Patrick Harrison of Oxford, Pa.; a sister-in-law, Janice Harrison, of Middletown, Del.; four grandchildren, Savannah Jones (and John), Scott Kelley, Colleen Bush and Lori Bush; and a great-grandson, John R. Jones.
A service of remembrance and celebration of Bush’s life will be held at the Community Church of Oak Orchard on Dec. 11, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with the Rev. Allen Miller officiating. Interment will be private, at the Delaware Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to the Community Church of Oak Orchard; 32615 Oak Orchard Road; Millsboro, DE 19966. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.