Kathleen A. Shoobridge, 74, of Millville, Del., and formerly of Montgomery Village, Md., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at her home. She was born in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 12, 1948, daughter of the late Dr. William A. Walter Jr. and of Carol Patricia (Turner) Walter.
Shoobridge had a long, successful career as an administrative assistant with the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Md.
In addition to her father, Shoobridge was preceded in death by her husband, Richard T. Shoobridge. She is survived by her mother, Carol Walter of Ocean View, Del., and was the loving mother to three children, Jason Shoobridge and his wife, Rebekah, of Frankford, Del., Candice Moran and her husband, Ayrik, of Millville, Del., and Timothy Shoobridge and his wife, Christine, of Kingsville, Md. She was affectionately known as “Gitmo” to her eight grandchildren, Destiny Shoobridge, Julia Moran, Colin Shoobridge, Natalie Moran, Lillian Shoobridge, Logan Shoobridge, Michael Moran and Shea Moran.
Services and burial were to be held privately at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions in Shoobridge's name to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.