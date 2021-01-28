Katherine Henley Hart, 74, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. She was born on March 23, 1946, in Washington, D.C., to the late Francis and Catherine Schlag Henley.
She was a homemaker, taking care of her husband and son as well as helping others. Hart was a member of Mary Mother of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Millsboro and Wellspring Interdenominational Prayer Group. Hart loved to help people and took on projects to inspire and mentor others. She was a very loving and kind person who was always ready to respond to a need and put others before herself. She fought to overcome her own disabilities and was instrumental in helping her son recover from a devastating accident. Hart was a loving wife and mother who will be dearly missed.
Katherine is survived by her husband of 52 years, William B. Hart, and her son, William “Will” H. Hart, both of Millsboro, Del. She was preceded in death by her canine friends, Annie, Destiny and Lucy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Feed the Children; 333 N. Meridian Ave.; Oklahoma City, OK 73107, or to feedthechildren.org.
A Mass of Christian burial was held on Jan. 25, 2021, at Mary Mother of Peace in Millsboro, Del., followed by inurnment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.