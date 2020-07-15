Katherine “Eleanor” Davis, 83, of Millsboro, Del., formerly of Alloway, N.J., passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at home on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Davis was born in Alloway on March 25, 1937, daughter of the late Boyd Avis Hitchner Sr. and the late Katherine E. (Stratton) Hitchner. She had made her home in Long Neck, Del., for the last 47 years.
While living in Sussex County, she was employed with Tunnell & Raysor Law Firm, working as an insurance administrator and retiring in 2006 after 30 years of service. Davis was an original member of the Ladies Auxiliary at American Legion Post 25 in Millsboro. She loved time spent with her large family, baking, sewing and working in her garden.
In addition to her parents, Davis was preceded in death by three brothers, Boyd Avis Hitchner Jr., Bayard Allen Hitchner and Howard James Hitchner. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Kenneth J. Davis Sr.; six children, Mary Ellen Trax of Dallas, Ga., Kenneth Davis Jr. and his wife, Carrie, of Millsboro, Diane David and her husband, Michael, of Dunedin, Fla., Kathleen Davis and her husband, Bryan Prevratil, of Millsboro, JoAnn Davis and her husband, Richard Eikner, of Wilmington, Del., and David Davis and his wife, Meighan Brady-Davis, of Oak Orchard, Del.; 11 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Services were to be held privately at the Long Neck Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, with interment at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, both in Millsboro, Del. Memorial contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care (https://seasonsfoundation.org/donate). Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.