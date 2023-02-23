Karen M. Shiles, 62, gained her wings on Feb. 6, 2023, after being involved in a tragic accident. Born on Dec. 19, 1960, a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, her zest for life and sense of adventure will be remembered with love long after her passing. Her loved ones will strive to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest.
Shiles enjoyed the simple things in life. She loved the beach, crafts and ceramics, yard sales and travel. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, friends and her beloved pups, Brighton and Coco. She was active in raising awareness and funds for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
She graduated from Penns Grove High School, in the Class of 1978. She was the service manager at Winner Mitsubishi in Newark, Del., before retiring to the beach. She was past president of Long Neck AMVETS Post 22’s Ladies Auxiliary and a long-time member of the American Legion Post 28 Ladies Auxiliary in Millsboro, Del.
Shiles was preceded in death by her mother, Norma Albright; her father, Lodi Buchanan; and brothers Buddy Proffitt and Gordon Proffitt. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Robert E Shiles Jr.; her daughters Dawn Shimp (and Ron) and Victoria McClintock (and Ray); her stepchildren, Robert J Shiles Sr. (and Diana), Deborah K. Shiles (and Michael) and Scott D. Shiles (and Michelle); 11 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and a niece, Brandie Wright (and Kyle).
A celebration-of-life luncheon will be held on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m. at American Legion Post 28 in Millsboro, Del. In lieu of flowers, the family requested donations to a local animal rescue/shelter or charity of the giver’s choice, in Shiles’ memory. Condolences may be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.