Karen Alicia (Kerlin) Overholtzer, 65, of Frankford, Del., and formerly from Mt. Airy, Md., died Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, at home. Born May 31, 1956, in Baltimore, Md., she was the devoted wife of Phillip Overholtzer for 17 years.
Overholtzer was a graduate of Severna Park (Md.) Senior High School in 1974, the University of Maryland in 1975, and South Baltimore General Hospital School of Practical Nursing in 1982. She worked in the nursing field for 34 years, with geriatrics being her favorite.
She enjoyed working in her gardens, her house plants, going to the casinos, spending time at the beach, watching shorebirds and spending time with her husband.
In addition to her husband, Overholtzer is survived by her daughter, Kelly Kaizer, and her fiancé, Walt Ingram, of Havre de Grace, Md.; sisters Leslie McCrudden and her husband, Tom, of Jupiter, Fla., Paige Magnus and her husband, Eric, of Boca Raton, Fla.; step-daughters Patty Mercer of Union Bridge, Md., and Sandra Overholtzer of Abbottstown, Pa.; step-son, Robert Overholtzer and his wife, Heather, of Mt. Airy, Md.; granddaughter Jessica Ingram; six step-grandchildren; 11 step-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Per Overholtzer’s wishes, there will be no memorial service. Condolences can be sent online by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.