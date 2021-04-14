Kara Nicole Blatzheim, 45, of Dagsboro, Del., passed away and was called home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on Feb. 21, 1976, daughter of Michael Evans and Jamie (Grise) Evans.
Blatzheim had graduated from Indian River High School, in the Class of 1994. Her life work was first to be an amazing mother to her three daughters. She lived a simple life. She enjoyed all of God’s creations. She particularly loved the moon and over the years had several nicknames, such as “Little Flower” and “Luna Flora.” Blatzheim enjoyed helping other people through prayer and devotions. She loved birdwatching, and making beautiful pieces of jewelry and rosaries.
Her mission in this world was to be a prayer warrior. Blatzheim constantly prayed for others, especially the needs of children. Even those who didn’t know her, she prayed for them. She faithfully provided prayer intentions to her close friend the Rev. Ed Fahey daily.
She was self-taught in theology and Latin. Her love of religion spilled over to others, as she was proud to be a religious education teacher at St. Luke’s Catholic Church and spread ministry through her Third Order of Carmelites. Blatzheim modeled her life after Saint Therese “Little Flower” of Lisieux. One of her favorite St. Therese quotes was, “What matters in life is not great deeds, but great love.” Her love for everyone was her trademark.
Blatzheim was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, George Grise, and her father-in law, Robert Blatzheim. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, to whom she referred as “her St. Joseph,” William C. Blatzheim; three daughters, Alexandria Noel Tushup, Riley Anne Blatzheim and Myah Elisabeth Blatzheim; her parents, Michael and Jamie Evans; her maternal grandmother, June Grise; two sisters, Kristen Powell and her husband, Sean, and Erin Dorey and her husband, Chad; her stepsisters, Mindy Evans and Missy Yoder; her mother-in-law, Mary Anne Blatzheim; her “adopted daughter,” Hannah Martz; and her new puppy, Benson.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 16, at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, 9903 Coastal Highway, Ocean City, Md. Interment will be held privately, at Wilgus Family Cemetery in Roxana, Del. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols will be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. Luke’s Catholic Church; 14401 Sinepuxent Ave.; Ocean City, MD 21842. Condolences can be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.