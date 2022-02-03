Kaitlynn Constance Haley, 25, passed away at her home on Jan. 17, 2022. She was born on July 9, 1996, in Wilmington, Del., to Michael Haley and Sandie Rowles.
She was known for her beautiful spirit and a personality that was larger than life. Family meant everything to her, and she loved being with her friends and family. Her biggest joy in life was her young son, Tatum.
In addition to her son and her parents, Haley is also survived by her step-mother, Amie Kuhn; grandmother Constance Williams; grandfather Geoffrey Haley; brothers Tanner Hurley, Ryan Rowles and Thomas Kuhn; and sisters Rebecca Scott and Madisyn Kuhn. She is also survived by aunts, cousins and many loved ones.
A celebration of Haley’s life will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Maranatha Life Changing Church, 1235 E Division St., Dover, Del. A gathering will be held after the service for friends and family to come together and share stories about Haley’s beautiful life.