Jutta Ricarda Hofmann, 88, of Selbyville, Del., passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, at home, where she had been taken care of by her devoted son Derrick and daughters Madeleine and Michelle. She was born on Nov. 7, 1934, to Egon Rieck and Margot Schröeder in Koln, Germany. After she graduated from high school, she went on to Fashion Design School in Cologne, where she graduated in 1953.
Hofmann was a survivor and an adventurer. She grew up in the war torn streets of Cologne, Germany. She ran the streets and knew where to find the government food supplies. She was taken care of by and cared for her Aunt (Tante) Erna, Tante Ey and her grandmother Sofia.
She lived as a child of 3 or 4 in Brazil, to escape the Nazi regime, only to return sometime in the 1940s. She would tell stories of the bomb sirens and helping her deaf Tante to take shelter from the incoming bomb attacks. She came to the United States with her Tante Ey in 1958, to become a nanny for a prominent family in the Hamptons.
In 1959, she met Robert Riddle in Texas while on vacation with her Tante Ey. Jutta and Robert went on to have five children in seven years, Madeleine, Reni, Derrick, Randall and Mark. Each child was born in a different state and some in different countries. She had just given birth to a son in Dallas, Texas, on Nov. 21,1963, and remained in the hospital the next day, when President John F. Kennedy was shot just down the street.
She lived in almost every state in the U.S., as well as Germany and Canada, during her marriage to Robert Riddle. They ran a diner in Texas at one point. She began her own label of designer clothes in the mid-1970s, Jutta Designs. She made designer suits and gowns for the Moran family of the Hamptons, who owned the Dodge corporation, and she made both of her daughters’ wedding dresses.
In 1980, she married August Hoffman. They began an import jewelry business and maintained an office in Philadelphia for 15 years as they traveled to wholesale shows to supply jewelry shops around the country. They were instrumental in bringing the marcasite rage to the U.S. in the early 1990s. She was stranded in Thailand for 10 days during the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center.
She was able to visit her brothers Klaus and Gerhard in Germany for the first time in 10 years in September of 2019. She made the trip with her devoted granddaughter Nadia during Madeleine and Brian’s honeymoon. Nadia was “Nana’s” constant companion for years, caring for her and having fun together. “Much can be learned and shared with time spent with people of different generations. What a blessing — a three-generation honeymoon.”
She and Gustl took care of her youngest son, Mark, until 2019, when she just wasn’t able to anymore and Mark was moved to an assisted-living home. She and Mark were able to travel to Disney World in September 2021 after not being able to see each other for nearly a year during COVID.
Hofmann was an elegant woman with a natural instinct for design, art and fashion. Some would liken her to Ava Gabor. Her hobbies included hypnosis, chalk drawings, painting and short-story writing. She graduated from hypnotherapy school. In her youth, she was a competitive ballroom dancer in Germany, and she always loved music and dancing. She still attended the dances of the Delmarva Hand Dancers in early 2023. “Wild Bill” was always there to dote over her and make her feel welcome. “Thank you, Saunie, for sharing.”
Hofmann was preceded in death by both of her husbands; by her father in 1977; and by her mother, when Jutta was 5); by her Tante Ey; and by her grandmother Sofia. She is survived by all of her children, Madeleine Shivers and her husband, Brian Shivers, Michelle (and Reni) Yalimaiwai, Derrick Riddle, Randall Riddle and Mark Riddle. She is also survived by her grandchildren Sasha, Emmet, Zofia, Nadia, Litia, Zakaraia, Inoke, Jake, Sandy, Chisty, Randall Riddle Jr., and Tiffany; 10 great-grandchildren; her brothers Klaus Rieck and his wife, Anna, Gerhard Rieck and his wife, Doris; her sister Nina Rieck; and her niece Alexandra Wagner and her husband, Mark, and their three children, Emily, Moritz and Maxima.
The family offered their thanks to Betty, who drove Hofmann to see her son Mark every Sunday, and to Delaware Hospice, who were a godsend in her last days of care.
Services will be held at St. Mathews By-the-Sea UMC, on Thursday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m., at 1000 Coastal Highway, Fenwick Island, Del., with a luncheon to follow. As Hofmann was passionately concerned for her son Mark, who was born handicapped in 1968, in lieu of flowers, the family requested donations for the trust fund for care of Mark Riddle, to P.O. BOX 202, Ocean View, DE 19970.