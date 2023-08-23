June N. Montz, 90, passed away peacefully at Brandywine Assisted Living at Fenwick Island, Del., on Aug. 13, 2023, surrounded by family and caregivers, after a cerebral hemorrhage. She was born in Dover, Del., on June 21, 1933, to Charles Hitchcock and Catherine (Carey) Hitchcock. She is now in Heaven, with her husband, and the love of her life, Walter “Walt” Montz.
She graduated from Dover High School in 1951 and was married to Walt Montz on June 20, 1951, the day before her 18th birthday. Because she was legally under-age, her parents had to sign her marriage certificate, making her a “child-bride.” The reason for that was that Walt Montz had been drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean War and had to leave the day after their wedding for Basic Training in Fort Jackson, S.C.
After marrying, she worked at a bank, at Playtex International and St. John’s Lutheran Church in Dover in a variety of clerical/secretarial positions. She and Walt Montz started and operated an offset printing business, The Print Shop, for many years. After her children left home, she devoted herself to her husband as a housewife and partner.
She enjoyed camping and spent many weekends at the Indian River Inlet in Delaware, swimming, sunbathing and spending time with her family. She also had a number of interests, including gardening and flower-arranging, and she was active in a local flower club. She enjoyed quilting and needlepoint, which she continued to the end of her life. For a number of years, she attended line-dancing classes, when line-dancing was in vogue. June and Walt Montz loved attending dances and dinners at the Modern Maturity Center in Dover and dinners out with Walt’s “coffee-club” buddies and their wives.
She regularly attended exercise classes in Dover, and she continued walking around the building at Brandywine after she moved there in 2017. Everyone knew her as “The Walker,” because she’d had a bad day when she could not walk around the building at least once!
Montz was proceeded in death by her parents, Charles Hitchcock and Catherine Carey Hitchcock Wilson; her brothers Charles “Sonny” Hitchcock and David Hitchcock; and a daughter, Patricia L. Montz. Her beloved husband, Walter, passed away 54 days prior to her death. Many who knew her believed she died of a “broken heart.” She is survived by two sisters, Charlotte Holloway of Bridgeville, Del., and Edythe (and George) Kohut of Felton, Del. She is also survived by a son, Walter “Ed” Montz and his wife, Deborah, of Bethany Beach, Del.; and a granddaughter, Heather Pearce, also of Bethany Beach.
Montz will be interred with her husband at the Veteran’s Cemetery in Millsboro, Del. Services will be private, for the family. The family expressed their sincerest appreciation to the caring staff at Brandywine for the wonderful care they gave to both June and Walt Montz during their five and a half years at the facility. Delaware Hospice gave compassionate care to June Montz during her final days. Donations are not sought, but if desired, contributions can be made to Delaware Hospice.