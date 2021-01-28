June Louise West, 75, of Millsboro, Del., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, at Beebe Healthcare hospital, surrounded by her three daughters. She was born in Salisbury, Md., on June 4, 1945, to the late Charles and Mabel Brittingham Jones.
She retired from the State of Delaware, working as an administrative assistant for RSVP (Retired and Senior Volunteer Programs). Prior to that, she worked for Alfred R. Layton Inc. as a secretary. West was a member of the Seaford Elks Lodge 2458 for the past 13 years, where she was the Lodge secretary and treasurer, and also a member of the Lower Delaware Women’s Bowling Association.
West was a kind, loving woman who’s smile would brighten someone’s day. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles M. West Jr., in 2004; a brother, Donald Jones; and a son-in-law, Jesse Eskridge Sr.
She is survived by three daughters, Pamela Hitchens and her husband, Michael, of Millsboro, Dawn Eskridge of Seaford and Debbie Clark of Millsboro; one sister, Pat James of Seaford; six grandchildren, Jennifer Sammons, Wade Eskridge (and Hannah Scott), Garrett Eskridge (and Sara Stefanowitz), Kelsey Thomas (and Luke), Jillian Mullins (and Charles Rodriguez) and Jeff Mitchell (and Zach Druckenmiller); 12 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations to the American Diabetes Association; P.O. Box 7023; Merrifield, VA 22116-7023 or to www.diabetes.org
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the services will be private. Arrangements are by Watson Funeral Home, Millsboro, Del. Condolences may be sent online at www.watsonfh.com.