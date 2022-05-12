Judy Savage, 81, passed away on April 22, 2022, at her home in Ocean View, Del., with family at her side. She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on July 20, 1940, to Irvin and Ida Powel of Bethany Beach, Del.
She held a strong faith in God and was a lifelong member of the Ocean View Church of Christ. She demonstrated her faith through loving actions to family, friends and often to strangers. She was a generous, kind person, always ready to help other in crisis and to share in the joy of friendships and fun. She was a shining star to all who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Savage married her grade-school sweetheart, Kenneth H. Savage, who preceded her in death. She is is survived by her two children, Denise S. Morris-Rivera, and Kenneth H. Savage II and her daughter-in-law Mandy Savage, and son-in-law Walt Morris. She is also survived by five, grandchildren, Denae LoBato, Dylan Morris, Ciera Morris, Payton Savage and Noah Savage; and her niece, Julie Powell Hall.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Ocean View Church of Christ, 55 West Ave., Ocean View, Del. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. and internment will occur at 2 p.m. Donations in Savage’s memory are welcomed, to Ocean View Church of Christ, or to Delaware Hospice Center, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963.