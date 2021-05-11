Judith “Judy” Leonhard Hendricks, 71, MS, ANP, of South Bethany, Del., passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Seasons Hospice in Wilmington, Del. She was born Nov. 29, 1949, in Yardley, Pa., daughter of the late Albert T. Leonhard and Nancy (Bosworth) Leonhard.
Hendricks graduated from the University of Delaware in 1971 with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She completed her master’s program at University of Maryland in 1978. Hendricks went on to become an assistant professor in the nurse-practitioner program at the University of Delaware. In addition, she practiced as an APN for internal medicine with Christiana Care.
She was an active member of the Delaware Board of Nursing, serving two years as its president. She was the chairperson of the Delaware Board of Nursing Joint Practice Committee and was instrumental in obtaining prescriptive authority for Advanced Nurse Practitioners. A founding member of the American College of Nurse Practitioners, she served as its president from 2004 to 2005.
Following her retirement, Hendricks enjoyed travel, birdwatching and classes with the Osher Institute of Lifelong Learning. Above all, she enjoyed time spent with those she held most dear. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Hendricks was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Pierce. She is survived by her daughters, Jessica Huss and her spouse, Jay, of Rehoboth Beach, Del., and Anne Hendricks of Phoenix, Ariz.; her grandson, Jack Huss of Rehoboth Beach; her brother, Joe Leonhard and his spouse, Carol, of Maine; and her significant other, Frederick Hough of Ocean Pines, Md.
A celebration of Hendricks’ life will be held at 3 p.m., with visitations starting at 2 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Parsell Funeral Homes & Crematorium, Atkins-Lodge Chapel, 16961 Kings Highway, Lewes, Del. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing protocols must be observed, and masks must be worn by everyone participating in any aspect of the service. All who cannot attend in person are being invited to join the services online via live-streaming at http://www.parsellfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9964519/LTWebcast.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions be made to the Delaware Valley Golden Retriever Rescue Organization; 60 Vera Cruz Rd.; Reinholds, PA 17569. Condolences may be sent online at www.parsellfuneralhomes.com.