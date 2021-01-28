Judith G. Tobin, M.D., 94, passed away peacefully in her home, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. “Dr. Judy” was born the second of four children, to Stanley Lincoln, Esq. and Frances Marion Gedney, in East Orange, N.J.
After attending The Beard School for Girls, Orange, N.J., she attended Mount Holyoke College for zoology and graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1948. Tobin then attended Columbia University’s College of Physicians and Surgeons in New York, N.Y., where she was admitted as one of just 12 women in a class of 120. She would finish first in her class upon graduation in 1952.
It was at medical school that she met her husband, Richard W. “Dick” Tobin. They were married after graduation and went on to do their respective residencies in pathology and general surgery at Dartmouth Medical Center in Hanover, N.H., and then onto St. Luke’s Hospital in New York City. During their residencies, they had five of their six children: Cynthia, twins Patricia and Pamela, Richard W. Jr., and John Clarke Walworth. They next moved to Little Rock, Ark., for Dick to serve as chief resident in general surgery. Finally, they moved their young family to Seaford, Del., to begin private practice. They had their youngest child here, Stanley Gedney.
Tobin worked as a staff pathologist at the Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford and also served as deputy medical examiner for the Board of Post Mortem Examiners for Sussex County. In 1964, she became the Assistant State Medical Examiner, overseeing Kent and Sussex counties, a position she held until her retirement in 2009, performing over 5,000 autopsies.
Throughout her long career, Tobin was active in leadership positions within the community, as well as with local and state chapters of the American Cancer Society, serving as president of the Sussex County Chapter and board member of the Delaware Division. She helped found the Boys and Girls Club of Western Sussex County. Additionally, she served on the board of Children and Families First of Delaware and on the board of the Blood Bank of Delaware. She was the first woman to serve as president of the Nanticoke Hospital Medical Staff and the first woman to be inducted into the Nanticoke Hospital’s Physician Hall of Fame.
Tobin was appointed by the governor of the state to the Board of Medical Practice, and served on the board of the Delaware Institute of Medical Education and Research. Additionally, in the community she spoke at various career fairs, mentored students and stayed involved in various civic groups. She volunteered her service to the American Association of University Women and to Soroptimist International. Over her career, Tobin garnered numerous awards: Distinguished Service Award in 1985 for her professional contributions; the Chief Medical Examiner Building’s southern office, named in her honor in 2006, by Delaware Division of Health and Human Services; the 2007 Athena Award for Professional Excellence from the Greater Seaford Chamber of Commerce, for community service and helping women in realizing their full potential; and her most prized award, “Delaware’s Mother of the Year” by Governor Pete DuPont in 1984.
Her professional achievements were equally matched to her personal life achievements. Her husband died tragically in 1970, when she was left to raise their six children, then aged 9 to 15, while continuing to work as a forensic pathologist. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles, reading a good mystery novel, going to the beach and spending time with her friends. She loved following football, especially the Baltimore Ravens. She took great pride in being a Delawarean. But, most of all, she adored being with her large family, which included six kids, 19 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Beloved and respected by all who knew her, she was known for her strength of character, her humor, her kindness, her integrity and above all, her compassion.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Richard W. Tobin, M.D.; her brother, Stanley L. Gedney III; and her sister, Joanne Gedney. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Thomas and her husband, Peter, of Castle Pines, Colo., and their three children, Katherine McCabe and her husband, Andrew (grandchildren Liam, Claire and Brenna), Laura and Meghan; her daughter Patricia Dowd and husband, Dick, of Loveland, Ohio, and their four children, Richard, Matthew, Andrew and Margaret; her daughter, Pamela Kersting and her husband, Michael, of Wilmington, N.C., and their two children, William and Jack; her son, Richard W. Tobin Jr., M.D., of Salem, Ore., and his three children, Alexandra, Francesca and Savannah; her son, J. Clarke W. Tobin and his wife, Lisa, of Seaford, Del., and their three children, Christine and her husband, Adam (grandchildren Avery and Noah), Clarke Jr., and Julia and her husband, Shane Miller (grandson Tobin); and her son, Stanley G. Tobin of Bradenton, Fla., and his four children, Richard and his wife, Hikaru (grandchild Mari), Zach, Caroline and Natalie.
Due to the current pandemic, there will be a memorial celebration at a time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to either the TidalHealth Nanticoke Scholarship Fund in Seaford, Del., or to the Seaford Public Library. Condolences may be sent online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.