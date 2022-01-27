“And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.”— Acts 4:12
Our precious Lord called his servant, Judith D. Warrington, home on Jan. 16, 2022.
Warrington was preceded in death by her husband, William B. Warrington Jr. and her father, George W. Knox. Those left to cherish her memories are her mother, Marie A. Knox; her three siblings, Mary Jane Townsend (and Charles), Roger Knox (and Sue) and Arlene Layton (and Bruce). Also left to cherish her memories are William and Judith’s five children, Jay (and Gina), Guy (and Dana), Duane Evans (and Larry), Van and Donna Gray (and David); 11 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
“This is her story, this is her song, praising her Savior all the day long” — from the hymn “Blessed Assurance.”
Friends and family planned to gather on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at the Ocean View Chapel of Melson’s Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Del. A private burial was to take place at Mariner’s Bethel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Warrington’s wishes were that contributions be made to the Ocean View Church of Christ’s Food Pantry, 55 West Avenue Ocean View, DE 19970. Condolences can be made online at www.melsonfuneralservices.com.